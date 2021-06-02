The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Insider Bandera Partners Llc Sells 369,313 Shares

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $26,457,583.32.

NASDAQ JYNT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.64. The stock had a trading volume of 670,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,174. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $72.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 1.31.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after buying an additional 28,478 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth about $13,907,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,833,000. General Equity Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,512,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Joint by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

