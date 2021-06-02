The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.30.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $46.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.92.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

