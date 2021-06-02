The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.91.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

