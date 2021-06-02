The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Welbilt worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.27 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.09. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $25.02.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

