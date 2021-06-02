The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,435,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,824,000 after purchasing an additional 314,297 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Hilltop by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,123,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Hilltop by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 661,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,210,000 after acquiring an additional 102,164 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Hilltop by 2,505.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 82,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

In other Hilltop news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $2,405,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,117.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTH opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.