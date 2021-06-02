The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $7,779,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $4,127,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $3,440,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $2,325,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $475,000. 29.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.43. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

