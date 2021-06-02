The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,460 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northern Trust Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.85.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

