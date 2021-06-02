The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Position Increased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in The Middleby by 1,042.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIDD opened at $165.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $186.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.27.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.44.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

