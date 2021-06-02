The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOCU opened at $200.38 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.26 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

