The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,759 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,090 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $8,915,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $1,717,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 345.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 722.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,604 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $1,526,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

NYSE TPR opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

