The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 3,759 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $1,545,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $992,000.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $111,385.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,289.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $1,294,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,311 shares in the company, valued at $5,929,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,129 shares of company stock worth $12,252,479 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $62.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.10. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

