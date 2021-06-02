The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 4,003 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,897 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,891,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,286,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,208,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,419,174.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,294 over the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

