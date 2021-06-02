The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,309 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth $258,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth $1,597,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,840,000 after buying an additional 383,794 shares during the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $43.98 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. On average, analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

