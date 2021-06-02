The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $147,171,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,883,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,842 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,077,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $660,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCLH stock opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

