The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Boston Partners raised its position in Everest Re Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,682,000 after acquiring an additional 128,957 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,332,000 after acquiring an additional 81,967 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 837,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Everest Re Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,635,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $99,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

RE opened at $259.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $192.09 and a 52 week high of $281.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.48.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

