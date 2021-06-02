The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,491 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,085,000 after buying an additional 306,665 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,236,000 after purchasing an additional 415,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,974,000 after purchasing an additional 132,667 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 380,817 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 614,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 138,767 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

SBCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.36. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.74.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.