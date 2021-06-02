The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,594 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,436,000 after buying an additional 9,124,471 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,120,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,552,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 51,515.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,800,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,880,000 after buying an additional 2,795,230 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $44,644,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.96. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

