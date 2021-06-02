The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.41 Million Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 130.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 56.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 30,100.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $135.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.88. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.86 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,022. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BYND shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.37.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.