The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FV. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,049,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.67. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $47.06.

