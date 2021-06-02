The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $101.69 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $102.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

