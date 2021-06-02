The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Lithia Motors by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lithia Motors by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

LAD opened at $356.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $376.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.43 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 7.70%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total transaction of $133,357.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.92.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

