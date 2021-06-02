The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,184,000 after purchasing an additional 80,603 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,171,000 after buying an additional 228,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $96,527,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $6,461,343.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,700,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total value of $7,499,952.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,489,593.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,664 shares of company stock worth $66,358,251. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO opened at $149.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.04. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $151.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.