The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.04. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

