The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 347.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMG. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 51,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMG stock opened at $164.99 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.31.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

