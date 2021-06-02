The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 115,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

