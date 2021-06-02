The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWLVU. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter worth approximately $898,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,293,000.

Shares of TWLVU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.11.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

