The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,345 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $138.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.49. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $146.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. Research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

