The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $1,088,366,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $38,532,000. Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $21,150,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $10,857,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $3,701,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). On average, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lydia Jett purchased 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,985. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

