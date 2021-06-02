The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 47,384.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,277 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of XPeng by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

XPeng stock opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.36. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XPEV shares. Nomura started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Nomura Instinet began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, VTB Capital raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.12.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

