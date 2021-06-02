The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 227.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,221 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,758 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,386,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,399,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739,480 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907,703 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,494,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,485,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

