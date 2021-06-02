The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 248,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $231,109.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,128 shares of company stock worth $2,255,252. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.