The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 762.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,341,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,172,000 after buying an additional 2,069,523 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,792,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,349 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,704,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,766,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,770,000.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

