The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,527 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Tennant worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Tennant by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tennant by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Tennant by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Tennant by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tennant by 83.6% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $84.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.54. Tennant has a 1-year low of $57.99 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. Tennant had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In related news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $431,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris Killingstad sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $198,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,289,145.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,121 shares of company stock worth $1,662,354 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

