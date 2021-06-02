The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,551 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,484 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SIMO shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.32.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.