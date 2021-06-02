The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 16,747 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,747 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 586.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

