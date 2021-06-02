The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,935 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,820 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,105,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.57.

In other news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,513,610.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $208,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $161.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

