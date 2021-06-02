The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,225 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,174,000. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.99. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $49.01.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

