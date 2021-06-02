The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,705 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.4% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

