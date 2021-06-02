The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,013 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $41,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMG. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,798 shares of company stock worth $12,574,571. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG opened at $211.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

