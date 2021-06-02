The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,141,000 after buying an additional 34,961 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $1,524,000. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Timken by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after purchasing an additional 393,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Timken by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $89.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34. The Timken Company has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $92.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.69.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $3,348,009.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,138 shares in the company, valued at $30,614,516.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.