The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,984 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.80. The company has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

