The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) vs. The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Financial Analysis

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) and The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares The Toronto-Dominion Bank and The Freedom Bank of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Toronto-Dominion Bank 23.82% 11.78% 0.61% The Freedom Bank of Virginia N/A N/A N/A

51.2% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Toronto-Dominion Bank and The Freedom Bank of Virginia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Toronto-Dominion Bank $39.92 billion 3.32 $8.85 billion $3.99 18.24 The Freedom Bank of Virginia $25.57 million 3.03 $190,000.00 N/A N/A

The Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than The Freedom Bank of Virginia.

Volatility and Risk

The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and The Freedom Bank of Virginia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Toronto-Dominion Bank 4 5 2 0 1.82 The Freedom Bank of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus price target of $84.05, suggesting a potential upside of 15.50%. Given The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Toronto-Dominion Bank is more favorable than The Freedom Bank of Virginia.

Summary

The Toronto-Dominion Bank beats The Freedom Bank of Virginia on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. The company also provides capital markets, and corporate and investment banking services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to companies, governments, and institutions. It offers its products and services under the TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, and TD Ameritrade brand names. The company operates through a network of 1,085 branches, 3,440 automated teller machines, and 1,223 stores, as well as offers telephone, digital, and mobile banking services. The Toronto-Dominion Bank was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia Company Profile

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include consumer installment loans, home equity loans, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and Business Term Loans, Commercial Line of Credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans. The company also provides credit cards; and treasury management, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, ACH, wire transfers, merchant, and online and mobile banking services. The company operates through a network of branch offices located in Vienna, Fairfax, Chantilly, Reston, and Manassas, Virginia. The Freedom Bank of Virginia was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

