The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Senior Officer Sells C$12,104,782.56 in Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total value of C$12,104,782.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 569,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,827,208.32.

Shares of TSE:TD traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$87.59. 2,466,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,191,090. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$57.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$84.86. The stock has a market cap of C$159.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TD. CSFB upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

