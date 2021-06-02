THEKEY (TKY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $66,590.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and $66,590.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000083 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004413 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000188 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000739 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

