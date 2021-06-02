Theodore Shasta Sells 5,703 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Stock

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $57,315.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Theodore Shasta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Theodore Shasta sold 20,696 shares of MBIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $206,960.00.

MBI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.28. 261,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,143. MBIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $558.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($1.84). MBIA had a negative net margin of 97.50% and a negative return on equity of 133.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MBIA by 32.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in MBIA by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MBIA by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MBIA by 3.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MBIA by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

