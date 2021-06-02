THETA Price Hits $8.14 on Major Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. THETA has a total market cap of $8.14 billion and approximately $328.60 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One THETA coin can now be purchased for about $8.14 or 0.00021416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00082645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.24 or 0.01034611 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,675.39 or 0.09669856 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00052717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00093900 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA (THETA) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

