Thor Explorations (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) dropped 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 6,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 14,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Thor Explorations in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Thor Explorations Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THXPF)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project that comprises mining and exploration licenses covering an area of 17.2 square kilometers located in Osun State, Nigeria.

