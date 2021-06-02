THORChain (RUNE) Price Hits $12.19 on Top Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $12.19 or 0.00032513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THORChain has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $2.60 billion and approximately $93.57 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00068814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.87 or 0.00282313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00187142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.31 or 0.01200781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,435.69 or 0.99824487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 213,536,800 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

