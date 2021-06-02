ThoreCoin Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $711.60 million and approximately $28,380.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin coin can now be purchased for $8,208.97 or 0.21894416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00069719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.74 or 0.00284694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.84 or 0.00186269 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.21 or 0.01254120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,571.67 or 1.00208676 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00032858 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

ThoreCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

