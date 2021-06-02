ThreeFold Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27,927.00 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $6.29 million and approximately $27,927.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0775 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00070310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.87 or 0.00283230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00187111 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $468.07 or 0.01252155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,317.20 or 0.99828828 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00032807 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

